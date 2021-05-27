Visit Buffalo Niagara wants your input on plans to boost region's profile as a tourist destination

Tourism organization wants to make sure community voices are heard in long-term planning for the Buffalo/Erie County area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you have an idea on how to boost the Buffalo/Erie County region's profile as a top tourist destination?

If you do, Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN), the lead marketing organization for Erie County's visitor industry, wants to hear from you and you might even win a really great prize package.

VBN says input from locals is critical to create a successful strategy which balances the needs of the tourism industry with the long-term health and vibrancy of the community.

If you complete the survey, you'll be eligible to win a Buffalo Staycation prize package that includes a certificate for hotel accommodations for two nights at the Buffalo Marriott at LECOM Harborcenter, a $50 gift certificate for the Swan St. Diner, a $50 gift certificate to the Pearl Street Grill & Brewery and a $100 gift certificate to Toutant.