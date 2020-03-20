BUFFALO, N.Y. — Visit Buffalo Niagara has partnered with Dining At A Distance to to create a list of all local restaurants that are offering takeout or delivery while their dining rooms are closed.

Food can offer a sense of calm or familiarity during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to this constantly updating list, locals can find out if their favorite spot is still open for take-out.

As of now, there's 200 submissions in the ever-growing database. Everything from Buffalo Chophouse to Mighty Taco is represented on the list, so there's something for every mood people can find themselves in while social distancing.

The site breaks each restaurant down and says if they're offering delivery, takeout or both. It also lists what delivery services work with each restaurant, like DoorDash or GrubHub. A phone number and website is also provided for each submission to the list.

The link to the full website is here: https://www.diningatadistance.com/buffalo.

