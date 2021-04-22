Vision Media Group, WUFO radio will move to Michigan Avenue building

The building at 509 Michigan Avenue is set for a total restoration and expansion project. Buffalo Common Council approval is needed to finalize the deal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vision Media Group and WUFO radio will soon be new additions to Buffalo's African American Heritage Corridor.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Western New York leaders say they believe there is no better fit for this project than the first Black female-owned AM and FM radio station in New York.

"I'm really proud of the heritage and history of Black people in this particular area, in the city of Buffalo," New York State Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said Thursday at a news conference.

"And what we're doing here today only ensures all of those who come after us will realize this history and have a capacity to understand what is brought in the past, and the value it will bring in the future."