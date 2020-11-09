Virtual walk raising money for Alzheimer's Association this weekend

The Alzheimer's Association is inviting Buffalo residents to take a walk by yourself or in a small group on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Alzheimer's Association is inviting everyone around Western New York to participate in its modified Walk To End Alzheimer's on Saturday.

The Association, which normally holds a large walk in Buffalo, is instead asking people to talk a walk on their own or in a small group in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"This year's Walk to End Alzheimer's will be everywhere," said Wendy Vizek, vice president, constituent events at the Alzheimer's Association. "The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn't change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer's and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer's Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention."

Traditional elements of the walk are still going to take place, but there will be modifications. An opening ceremony will feature local speakers and Promise Flowers will be given out to honor the participants loved ones. All of these will be streamed on smartphones or computers.

New features, like a step tracker, fundraising manager, and information about the Association has been added to the Walk To End Alzheimer's mobile app to make the virtual day more interactive.