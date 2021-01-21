Virtual update planned regarding Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park

The Imagine LaSalle Park redesign project will hold an information session next week to update the community on the redevelopment progress.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The community is expected to get an update next week on the progress of transforming the former LaSalle Park into the new and improved Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Cenetennial Park.

The Imagine LaSalle redesign project will host a virtual information session on Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m.

The public can expect to hear from officials from the City of Buffalo, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, members of the design team and the community focus group.

You can view the session a number of ways. You can register for the meeting to get the Zoom login information. You can also text RW Park to (716) 222-8595 to get the call-in information for Zoom or watch the livestream via Facebook.

If you are not able to join the session on Wednesday, video of the meeting will be posted here the following day.