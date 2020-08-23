Virtual run from Buffalo to D.C. will benefit area organizations

The City of Good Neighbors Virtual Run hopes to send a message of support and raise money for three local nonprofits during the pandemic.

A group of Western New Yorkers are running to send a message and raise money for three local nonprofits during the pandemic.

"The City of Good Neighbors Virtual Run: City Hall to the White House" will involve local runners tracking their miles, as they run the 385 miles it would take to go from Buffalo City Hall to the White House.

People can group up in teams and relay the run, or run all or part of the miles on their own, through November 26.

On the event's website, organizers wrote: "In keeping with the WNY running community's tradition of supporting all its members, each runner will figuratively carry the message from Buffalo to DC that we believe in support and investment in our community in times of need."

Part of the registration cost will be donated to the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, FeedMore WNY Foundation and Lee Project's W.I.T.T. (Wisdom in Troubled Times) program. The event is hosted by Runner's Roost and supported by volunteers from The Walter C Hobson Community Outreach Foundation.

Mileage is tracked on the run's website as runners log their daily miles. Runners will also be mailed a City of Good Neighbors athletic face mask and a participant medal.

The run also has a Facebook group where runners can share their photos and experiences doing the run.