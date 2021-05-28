Virtual meeting tonight on business opportunities in New York's emerging cannabis industry

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will be joined by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes to discuss how Buffalo residents can cash in on the cannabis industry.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A virtual community forum will be held tonight to discuss how Buffalo residents can seize opportunities in the state's emerging cannabis industry.

The meeting will start at 6:45 and be hosted by Mayor Byron Brown along with Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

“The City of Buffalo will work with all of the members of our community to make sure that funding and opportunity resulting from the legalization of cannabis reaches our most vulnerable, and will provide the support that is needed to assist people in realizing the benefits of this important legislation,” said Mayor Byron Brown.

Marijuana was decriminalized in New York on April 2. Although recreational retails sales are not expected for a year or two, the Mayor and Assembly leader want to make sure residents interested in starting a cannabis business have all of the information now that they need to know to be successful.