Virtual holiday run will raise money for Niagara SPCA

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — This winter you can get out of the house for some exercise and help support a local no-kill animal shelter at the same time.

The Niagara County SPCA is hosting, for the first time, the "Run for the Dogs Santa Run Virtual 5K." The event invites runners and walkers to create their own 3.1 mile course and participate to raise money for the organization.

The organization provided care to 900 stray and surrendered dogs last year, according to a press release.

Runners and walkers pay $29 and receive a long sleeve T-shirt, digital race bib, finisher medal, a jingle bell for your pet, and online results. If your pet wants to join in, you can also purchase a holiday bandana for them.