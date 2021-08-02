Virtual Black History Month events at Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center

Virtual events will be held each Friday at 7 p.m. throughout the month.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is celebrating Black History month with a series of virtual events.

Each Friday at 7 p.m. you can join in on a discussion relating to Black history.

The Center's virtual programming for Black History Month is $5 for non-members and free for members. If you want to register to take part in one of the events, click here.

“Participating in the Center’s Black History Month programming is a great way for the community to come together to discuss and recognize that Black history is American history,” said Christine Bacon, Interim Director of Education for the Heritage Center. “We are excited to bring the community virtual events for Black History Month that will address the continual movement for civil rights from the Underground Railroad to present-day college campuses.”

The Center is also co-hosting an online event with the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site and the Buffalo Presidential Center to celebrate Black History Month and Presidents' Day on February 23 at 6 p.m. To learn more about that, you can click here.

Here are a list of the virtual events:

Campus Organizing: Discussion Panel

Friday, February 12 at 7 p.m.

Matt McKenzie, Niagara University '21, leads an inspiring discussion with other student activists.

"Redeeming Uncle Tom" Screening & Discussion

Tuesday, February 19 at 7 p.m.

Watch the documentary, Redeeming Uncle Tom: The Josiah Henson Story. Then join Visitor Experience Specialist, and Henson descendant, Saladin Allah for a powerful discussion on legacy and memory.

"Prejudential: Black America & the Presidents" Presented by Margaret Kimberley

Tuesday, February 23 from 6 p.m - 7:30 p.m.

This Speaker Nite series event will examine issues that were important during Theodore Roosevelt’s lifetime and continue to be relevant today.

Co-hosted by the TR Site and the Buffalo Presidential Center.

James Baldwin's "Talk To Teachers"

Friday, February 26 at 7 p.m.

James Ponzo, professor of African American Studies at the University at Buffalo, leads a book discussion featuring James Baldwin's "Talk to Teachers." Attendees are not required to read the book beforehand.