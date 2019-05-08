LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A driver is dead, his passenger injured after the car they were in crossed into the oncoming lane, left the road and slammed into a tree.

The accident happened shortly before 5 A.M. Monday on South Transit Rd. in Lockport.

Police say it's believed the two men, both 23, were on their way from Buffalo to Medina at the time. The driver was rushed to Eastern Niagara Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other man was taken to ECMC. His condition is not known at this time.

Both the driver and vehicle were registered in Virginia. Names are not being released until family members can be notified.