BUFFALO, N.Y. — Expressions of love throughout the years can now be seen at a place in Buffalo you might not expect.

Hundreds of vintage Valentines are on display at Buffalo's Pierce Arrow Museum.

It all started when owner Jim Sandoro stopped by the closing sale of Hofert Jewelers in Kenmore. It was there that Sue Hofert generously agreed to donate show cases from the store, some dating back from the 1930s, for Sandoro to use at the museum.

Those cases are now showcasing Jim's wife Mary Ann's 50-year collection of valentines as well as others the couple has collected over the years through yard and estate sales, auctions and antique shows.

Viewing of 'Tokens of Affection' is included with your general admission to the museum and will be on display Friday, February 14 through Monday, February 17 from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.