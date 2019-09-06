DEPEW, N.Y. — Vintage cars were seen everywhere as the Ten Lives Club hosted a fundraiser on Sunday in Depew.

The adoption group held its 11th annual Cruisin' for the Cats Car Show at the Polish Falcon Club from noon to 4 p.m. More than 100 vintage cars were on display, and raffles were held for special prizes.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the organization's cat shelter and the 300 cats and kittens in their program.

Admission for the event, sponsored in part by Motley Cruisers Car Club, was free.

