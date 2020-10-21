Village of Williamsville leaving trick-or-treating decision up to residents

The Village of Williamsville announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that it will observe trick-or-treating on Halloween.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — While some areas of Western New York are discouraging trick-or-treating this season, the Village of Williamsville is leaving that decision up to its residents.

The Village of Williamsville announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that it will observe trick-or-treating on Halloween this year saying in part, "trick-or-treating is open to residents and parents in the community based on each person’s own personal discretion."

The village is reminding residents to follow the traditional signs this year, by turning on their porch lights to indicate that they will be passing out Halloween candy. Trick-or-treating will start at 6 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.