Village of Lewiston hosting free Halloween scavenger hunt

The event will take place on Halloween from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Toohey Park, rain or shine.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Looking for a fun activity to do with the family this Halloween? Look no further, the Village of Lewiston Recreation will be hosting a free outdoor scavenger hunt for families on Halloween.

According to the Lewiston Police Department, the "Three Salem Sisters" will be in attendance. They will interact with the crowd, read stories and play socially distanced games. There will be costume prizes for individuals, families and dogs.

The event will take place outside in Toohey Park, behind the Red Brick Gym, rain or shine.