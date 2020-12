Parking on all streets in the Village of Lancaster is prohibited from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. now through March 15.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Village of Lancaster announced Saturday night that it has reinstated its overnight winter parking ban.

The intended start date was pushed back several times due to mild weather, but that streak has come to an end. The overnight winter parking ban has officially taken effect.

Parking on all streets in the Village of Lancaster is prohibited from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. now through March 15.

These parking restrictions are only in place for the village.