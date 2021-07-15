Village of Lancaster Main St. extension complete

Nearly $4 million project includes enhancements for pedestrians, landscaping and other improvements to make the area more walker-friendly.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Visitors and residents of the Village of Lancaster should find its central business district more pedestrian-friendly following the completion of a nearly $4 million streetscape project.

The work extended West Main Street to Aurora Street and converted it to accommodate two-way traffic, sidewalks, on-street parking and light poles. Amenities such as planters and benches, along with pedestrian crossings, were also added.

That area of the village was devastated by a fire more than 60 years ago and officials say it has struggled to revitalize that area of the business district ever since.

The Extension is part of a bigger $8.5 million restoration that includes Cayuga Creek Park and two roundabouts.