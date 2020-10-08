Village of Lancaster extends outdoor dining for those without permit

The Village of Lancaster has extended the suspension of permit requirement for outdoor dining in the village.

Village Mayor William Schroeder announced Monday morning that establishments in the village that do not have the permit for outdoor dining, will not be punished for partaking in outdoor service.

Mayor Schroeder also stated that businesses must comply with the following restrictions: