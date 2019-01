KENMORE, N.Y. — The Village of Kenmore Police Department is seeking help in attempting to find a girl.

Lindsay Rodriguez was last seen on Thursday morning. She's listed as 5 feet, 5 inches, 125 pounds, and blonde hair that goes midway down her back, but might also be in a bun.

She was last seen wearing brown UGG boots and a maroon jacket with fur on the hood.

Anyone with information please contact the Kenmore Police Department at 716-875-1234.