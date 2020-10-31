Village of Depew hosting drive-thru trick-or-treating event Saturday night

The Village of Depew is offering a safe and easy way to trick-or-treat this year from your car.

The village's departments, along with many local businesses, will line the parking lot at the Depew Ice Rink from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday for a trunk-or-treat. The event will be drive-thru only.

Vehicles can enter the line at the intersection of Gould Avenue and Bellevue. The line will head down Gould to the ice rink parking lot where candy will be handed out.

The Depew Fire Police will assist drivers with lining up.