BUFFALO, NY--- The community will gather tonight to honor late Buffalo Police Lieutenant Craig Lehner.

Lehner died in a dive-training accident in the Niagara River last October. His body was recovered exactly one year ago today.

There will be a vigil to remember him at 7PM tonight at Broderick Park on Unity Island.

Many Buffalo Police officers will be there, along with friends, family, community members and Lehner's former K-9 partner Shield.

