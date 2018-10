BUFFALO, N.Y. - Police and the community will be coming together to remember the life of Buffalo Police diver Craig Lehner.

Wednesday, October 17, will be the 1 year anniversary that Officer Lehner was found dead after that tragic accident in the Niagara River.

The public is welcomed to attend the vigil. It will take place at Broderick Park on Unity Island at 7 p.m.

