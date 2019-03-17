GETZVILLE, N.Y. — A service was held Sunday at the Islamic Society of the Niagara Frontier to honor the memory of the shooting victims in New Zealand.

An estimated 500 people attended this prayer and vigil, with members of various Muslim organizations and other religious faiths taking part in the open-invitation event.

A leading figure in the local Muslim community -- Dr. Khalid Qazi, the former president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council -- says there have been numerous messages of support through calls and social media with a deep meaning for area Muslims and others.

"It really makes you feel a little bit better that you're living in a community where you can count on your friends and neighbors to be with you rather than against you," Dr. Qazi said.

Dr. Qazi added that the rising tide of violence reflects the existing deep divide in our country and elsewhere with all cultures affected.

He hopes for a renewed sense of unity.

