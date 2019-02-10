BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hours before friends and family gathered to remember a woman killed inside the McKinley Mall, a man was shot and taken to the hospital in the same area where a vigil was set to be held Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the incident, the vigil went on.

Mallicia U. Tipps, 38, was killed one week ago, and a vigil was held in her honor on Norway Park, where Tipps lived.

According to Hamburg Police, the mother of three was inside the Sears store in the McKinley Mall when she was confronted by her ex-boyfriend and stabbed to death. The horrific scene shocked all who heard about it and her family. They say Tipps was a devoted mom who loved life and her family.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing asked, "Why would somebody, an ex boyfriend do this?"

"I don't have any idea, I don't know the man and I don't wanna have a reason to know him unfathomable .... if someone would want to do that to her most of all do you know," said William Scurry, Tipps' cousin. "There's no explanation for it. Just don't know it's heartbreaking. ... It's unbelievable."

Buffalo Peacemakers organized the vigil.

RELATED: Woman fatally stabbed in McKinley Mall identified

RELATED: Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing at McKinley Mall