BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dozens of people gathered to remember a beloved youth football coach on Thursday night.

Norzell Aldridge was killed Saturday while trying to break up a fight after one of his team's games.

A prayer vigil and balloon release was held in honor of the 36-year-old.

Aldridge was the coach of the Beast Elite Ducks youth football team.

There were tears and memories shared about the Cheektowaga man, who community members say was more than a coach. He was family.

"He always made sure that they were all OK, not just his family, but other people's family," Darlene Blackmon, a family friend, said. "And anytime someone came to him, he would always make sure to help then, no matter what it was. He was always there. He would give back the shoes off his feet and the clothes off his back. He was truly a great man."

Police are still searching for who shot and killed Aldridge on Saturday.

If you have any information, you are asked to reach out to the police.

