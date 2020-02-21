BUFFALO, N.Y. — A vigil will be held Friday night for both victims of last week's crash in the Town of Tonawanda.

Friends of Gianna Ameno and Tyler Lichtenberger are holding the vigil for the two 21-year-olds.

Tonawanda Police say Lichtenberger was speeding through the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Military Road at 100 mph when they crashed.

The vigil will be at 10:50 p.m. at the crash scene.

