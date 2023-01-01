Vigil being held Sunday night for Blizzard 2022 victim

Anndel Taylor worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant in East Aurora.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday, a vigil will be held in honor of Anndel Taylor. Taylor was one of the victims of the blizzard.

She died in her car after she became trapped in her car while trying to return home from work on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 23. She was 22 years old.

The vigil is being held at the corner of Clinton and Olsen streets in the City of Buffalo at 5:30 p.m.

Taylor moved to Buffalo from Charlotte, North Carolina to go to school and take care of her father. Taylor worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant in East Aurora.

Taylor's family in did all they could to try and get to her, but they were not able to make it.

A total of 40 people died in Western New York as a result of the blizzard.