Vietnam veterans honored by City of Buffalo

The veterans were honored Wednesday during a ceremony at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vietnam War Veterans were recognized by the City of Buffalo.

The veterans were honored Wednesday during a ceremony at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

They also acknowledged Vietnam Veterans who never got the proper recognition they deserved.

The president of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park had these words to share, "Many of you didn't have a choice about whether to go over. ... You were drafted, and some of you might've enlisted but for the majority you were drafted.

"You went, and you served honorably, and you deserved a hero's welcoming when you came home. I want to applaud all of you for your commitment and for defending our freedoms even when you didn't want to."