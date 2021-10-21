Niagara County Courthouse photo exhibit honors Vietnam veterans

The exhibit features images shot by local soldiers taken during their tours of duty, who give a personal perspective of what it was like in Vietnam.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A photo exhibit at the Niagara County Courthouse is currently honoring Vietnam veterans.

The exhibit is called "Our Photo Album Exhibit," and it was created in 1990. It features images shot by local soldiers taken during their tours of duty, who give a personal perspective of what it was like in Vietnam during the 1960s and the 1970s.

There was a ceremony to celebrate the opening of the exhibit earlier this week.