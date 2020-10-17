Vietnam veterans in Springville honored Saturday

On Saturday, a group of veterans in Springville were honored for their service in the Vietnam War with a pinning ceremony.

The veterans were presented with commemorative lapel pins by Congressman Chris Jacobs at the Springville American Legion.

“Western New York is home to incredible veterans, and it has truly been a humbling experience to meet them throughout my public service career,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs added, "The veterans of the Vietnam War were not always treated kindly when they returned, but they served our nation with honor and integrity, and I am truly honored to be able to recognize them for their outstanding and selfless service."