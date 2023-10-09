Vietnam veteran from Clarence has 'time of his life' on Lone Eagle flight

Walter Buechi served in Vietnam from 1965-66.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Walter Buechi, a Vietnam veteran, returned home from his Lone Eagle flight on Sunday afternoon to a hero's welcome.

Buechi served as a radio operator in the Army in Vietnam in 1965 and 1966. He has been battling cancer for more than 20 years, and it's now stage four, so Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight sent him on a special Lone Eagle flight this weekend to see the memorials in Washington, D.C. for the first time in his life.

Buechi says the trip was excellent and he got to see everything.

"Well, we just enjoyed every minute of it. I mean, we've seen the Pentagon, we've seen the White House, we've seen the Lincoln Memorial," Buechi said.

Added Navy veteran Mike Zalikowski: "I saw him smile a lot, and I liked having him be there seeing things that he has never seen before and having the time of his life."

Zalikowski was Buechi's guardian for the trip.