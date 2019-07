BUFFALO, N.Y. — Army Sergeant Phillip Yockey was presented with four medals on Monday, which he earned more than 50 years ago when he served in Vietnam.

Yockey served in the United States Army for 10 years. During his service, Yockey developed serious health issues including diabetes — from being sprayed with Agent Orange — and eventually lost his legs.

Yockey's name will also be added to the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park's "Wall of Honor."