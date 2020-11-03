EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A small business in East Aurora has been recognized with a huge honor.

Vidler's 5 & 10 announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has been recognized as the 2020 U.S. Small Business Administration, Buffalo District Family-Owned Small Business of the Year.

Vidler's is the largest 5 & 10 variety store in the world, and has been a staple in Western New York since 1930. This year the store is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

In the Facebook post Vidler's says their family includes all of their past and present employees who have contributed to their success.

RELATED: East Aurora getting into Christmas spirit to film movie

RELATED: Ed Vidler, owner of Vidler's 5 & 10, passes away

RELATED: Vidler's Mechanical Horse spending time in the paddock