Vidler's earns top honors in Family Business Awards

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A store that opened at the start of the Great Depression has earned top honors in the 2021 Family Business Awards.

The Terry Galanis Sr. Leadership Award is going to Vidler's 5 & 10 in East Aurora, co-owned by cousins Don Vidler and Cliff DeFlyer, the third generation of the family-owned business. The award was established in honor of the late Terry Galanis Sr., founder and chairman of Sealing Devices Inc.

Vidler's opened in 1930 with 900 square feet and over the years has held its own against big box retailers. Today the store has 20,000 square feet with four connected buildings and two levels, selling everything — and we mean everything! — from craft supplies and candles to housewares and retro toys.