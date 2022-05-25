x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

VIDEO: Town of Tonawanda Police officer sprints after runaway vehicle

Officers were called to Brighton Road for a report of a vehicle that hit multiple cars, was not stopping at red lights and was driving on the wrong side of the road.

More Videos

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda Police officer sprinted down Delaware Avenue to stop a runaway vehicle.

The incident happened May 14. Officers were called to Brighton Road for a report of a vehicle that hit multiple cars, was not stopping at red lights and was driving on the wrong side of the road.  

Officers realized the driver was an elderly citizen that was having a medical episode and was not responding to officers who were trying to stop the vehicle. 

Officer Joe Cavalleri got out of his patrol vehicle and ran down Delaware Avenue after the vehicle was able to get the driver to unlock the car.  Officer Cavalleri opened the car door, jumped in, and brought the car to a safe stop.

There's no word on the on the condition of the driver. 

P.O Joseph Cavalleri runs after, and stops vehicle operated by elderly citizen having a medical episode.

On May 14th, TTPD officers responded to Brighton Rd. for a vehicle that hit multiple cars, was not stopping for red lights, and was driving on the wrong side of the road. An elderly citizen was having a medical episode and was not responding to officers attempts to stop the vehicle. P.O. Joe Cavalleri (AKA Roadrunner) sprinted after the vehicle and was able to safely bring it to a stop. Watch it here.

Posted by Town of Tonawanda Police Department on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Related Articles