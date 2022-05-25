VIDEO: Town of Tonawanda Police officer sprints after runaway vehicle

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda Police officer sprinted down Delaware Avenue to stop a runaway vehicle.
The incident happened May 14. Officers were called to Brighton Road for a report of a vehicle that hit multiple cars, was not stopping at red lights and was driving on the wrong side of the road.
Officers realized the driver was an elderly citizen that was having a medical episode and was not responding to officers who were trying to stop the vehicle.
Officer Joe Cavalleri got out of his patrol vehicle and ran down Delaware Avenue after the vehicle was able to get the driver to unlock the car. Officer Cavalleri opened the car door, jumped in, and brought the car to a safe stop.
There's no word on the on the condition of the driver.