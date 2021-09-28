New video shows Rochester Proud Boy engage with Capitol Police during Jan 6. riot

Government prosecutors say Dominic Pezzola stole a shield from an officer and used it to smash a window and enter the Capitol.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Federal officials have released a new video that allegedly shows Rochester Proud Boy member Dominic Pezzola rob an officer of his shield during the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

The video shows a large group of protestors inch closer to Capitol Police and at one point the situation escalates. In the video, a man alleged to be Pezzola, grabs the shield from an officer who was knocked down and escapes into the crowd.

In a separate video released by the government, a person capturing video on their cell phone asks a group of men if they "stole that riot shield?" One of the men, who the government says is Pezzola, says "yeah."

Government prosecutors say Pezzola then used the shield to break a Capitol window, which then allowed others to then enter the Capitol.

Pezzola was arrested on January 15, a little over a week after the riot. He has remained in custody since his arrest. His attorneys claim the conditions in the D.C. jail where he's being heald are inhumane and "violating his constitutional rights," according to a court filing.

A release hearing was scheduled for September 22, but was canceled and not rescheduled as of yet.

A court filing by Pezzola's attorney in February says Pezzola accepts responsibility for his actions and wants to make amends.

"He was responding to the entreaties of then-commander in Chief President Trump,” Pezzola's attorney said in the February filing.

He said Pezzola was “one of the millions of Americans who were misled by the President’s deception."

Pezzola faces charges including conspiracy and assaulting, resisting, or impeding a Capitol police officer.