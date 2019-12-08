BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has started an investigation after a video was shared showing an NFTA running a red light.

The incident was caught on camera by a 2 On Your Side viewer, who also alerted the NFTA.

The video shows the traffic signal at the corner of Colvin and Brighton in the Town of Tonawanda change from green, to yellow and then red. The NFTA Metro Bus is seen going through the light after it had already changed to red.

2 On Your Side reached out to the NFTA for comment. Their spokesperson, Helen Tederous issued this statement:

Safety is our top priority at the NFTA, and we take great pride in our robust safety record and commitment to our riders and community. We are investigating this and will take appropriate disciplinary action.

