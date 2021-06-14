VIDEO: Driver hits multiple vehicles in grocery store parking lot

West Seneca Police posted surveillance video on their Facebook page an elderly driver in his 90s who confused the gas pedal for the brake pedal.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — If you were in the Tops parking lot Sunday afternoon on Orchard Park Road in West Seneca, you may have seen a multi-vehicle crash.

West Seneca Police posted surveillance video on their Facebook page of an elderly driver in his 90s who confused the gas pedal for the brake pedal.

The driver struck multiple vehicles before stopping. Thankfully, no pedestrians were hit and no one was injured.

Police submitted a "Request for Driver Review" to the DMV to have the driver re-evaluated for his ability to drive.

Police remind family members that if they're concerned their loved one is not able to continue to drive safely that they can submit a "Request for Driver Review" to the DMV.