Victory Sports teaming up with Niagara Falls, Niagara County law enforcement agencies to outfit police cars with sports equipment

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara County law enforcement have some new sports equipment to help with community policing.

Through a partnership with Victory Sports Global Outreach, a nonprofit that aims to provide sports equipment for children who cannot afford it, police cars in Niagara County are being outfitted with sports equipment. Victory Sports provided roughly 85 duffle bags, which include a football, basketball, and soccer ball.

"The hope is that as officers approach situations in their respective communities, they have the opportunity to use this sporting equipment to aide in building friendships and relationships with the youth of Niagara County," according to a Niagara Falls spokesperson.

The partnership also means kids without equipment now have access, and police have an easy way to connect with them.

“I believe that sports is a powerful tool that can be used to impact our community for good. Sports is a great way for people to meet and build relationships over a common interest," according to founder and executive director of Victory Sports Global Outreach, Inc. Doug Rifenburg.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti added, "It's not just about going out and serving arrest warrants and arresting people. It's really about policing with the community and that's what we've all committed to do as chiefs."

Victory Sports has a similar partnership with Buffalo Police.