BUFFALO, N.Y. — "We need to grow up and take responsibility for what we do," Will Jones said during an interview one day after a man was arraigned for the hit-and-run accident that nearly claimed the victim's life.

Larry Jones, 41, was imprisoned in Pennsylvania on a drug charge. As soon as authorities in Buffalo could bring him back, they did, and he was arraigned on several charges that result in a prison sentence of seven years, if he is convicted.

Will Jones, no relation to the suspect, spent many days in a coma.

He can walk with the assistance of a cane, and he has neurological damage.

"I don't remember the accident so much as what I was doing before, then I woke up and was in the hospital," he said.

The June 26, 2017, accident happened on Masten and East Utica in Buffalo. The driver also hit a parked car and a garage before fleeing on foot.

Will Jones learned about the arrest from Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. "I was very relieved," Jones said.

As for the suspect, Jones said, "He should serve time. You can't be that irresponsible and run away from what you caused. He caused a lot of damage to the home and a ton of damage to me. I am going to be like this for a long time."

