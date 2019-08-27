BATAVIA, N.Y. — Two people have been displaced following an apartment fire Monday evening in the City of Batavia.

Firefighters say the fire started around 9 p.m. in the Walden Estates apartment complex on Bank Street. Two people were in the apartment at the time, both escaped, but one person suffered serious burns. Two cats inside the apartment did not survive.

The burn victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment; however, their current condition is unclear at this time.

Fire officials say crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the apartments of a five unit complex when they got on the scene. Residents of two adjoining units needed to be temporarily located due to light smoke in their apartments. A total of four people were helped by the Red Cross.

The fire was contained to the first and second floors of the apartment in a five unit complex. A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.

RELATED: Injured firefighter sues City of Buffalo

RELATED: Buffalo firefighters battle two overnight fires on the same street

RELATED: House on Harvey Place badly damaged after fire