Victim of Niagara County fatal fire identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died in a fire on Oct. 29 in the Town of Wilson.
Wilson resident, Timothy Stephens, 59, died in the fire on Daniels Road.
Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a fire around 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 29. When they arrived they found a residence on fire with heavy smoke.
Firefighters arrived and began to out out the fire. After the fire was extinguished, Stephens was found.
The fire is being investigated by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Unite along with the Criminal Investigation Bureau.