Victim of Niagara County fatal fire identified

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported on Monday that Timothy Stephens died in a fire on Daniels Road in the Town of Wilson.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died in a fire on Oct. 29 in the Town of Wilson.

Wilson resident, Timothy Stephens, 59, died in the fire on Daniels Road.

Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a fire around 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 29. When they arrived they found a residence on fire with heavy smoke.

Firefighters arrived and began to out out the fire. After the fire was extinguished, Stephens was found.