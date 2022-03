Buffalo Police say the 42-year-old man was struck just before 9:30 PM near High St. and Maple St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are looking for clues in the city's latest shooting.

The department says Central District officers responded to a call just before 9:30 Thursday night near High St. and Maple St.

Detectives say the 42-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was rushed to ECMC where he's currently listed in critical condition.