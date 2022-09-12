x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Buffalo on Wednesday

The Vice President will be in town for an event that will be focused on the Inflation Reduction Act.
Credit: AP
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff step off Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Harris is attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The White House announced Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Buffalo on Wednesday.

The Vice President will be in town for an event focused on the Inflation Reduction Act.  

President Joe Biden signed legislation for the Inflation Reduction Act last month in an effort to help lower costs for families, create jobs, and help grow the economy.

No other details from her schedule that day have been released. 

The last time Harris was in Buffalo was to attend the funeral of Ruth Whitfield and meet with the families of those killed in the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo. 

2 On Your Side will provide more updates on Harris' visit as they become available. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Channel 2 News Tonight at 11 on Sunday, Sept. 11, close

Before You Leave, Check This Out