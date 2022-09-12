Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Buffalo on Wednesday

The Vice President will be in town for an event that will be focused on the Inflation Reduction Act.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The White House announced Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Buffalo on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden signed legislation for the Inflation Reduction Act last month in an effort to help lower costs for families, create jobs, and help grow the economy.

No other details from her schedule that day have been released.

The last time Harris was in Buffalo was to attend the funeral of Ruth Whitfield and meet with the families of those killed in the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo.