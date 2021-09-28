Viasat internet outage fixed after train derailment in Canada damaged network

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Customers of Viasat in the area may have experienced an internet outage this week.
About 16,000 people who use the network experienced outages in the Northeast and North Central U.S. because of a train derailment in Canada. The train derailment damaged the ground fiber network and caused the outage, according to Viasat.
Access to the area to was delayed because of safety concerns, but as of Monday repair teams were able to restore internet access for most customers. More permanent repairs are underway, according to the company.
In a statement the company said it would issues a refund to affected customers: "We recognize the importance of reliable internet to our customers and thank them for their patience through this situation. We will be issuing a 50% service credit for one month to impacted customers—seen on their October 2021 invoice. Impacted customers will be able to see this credit online via the MyViasat link by the end of this week."