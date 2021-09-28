Viasat internet outage fixed after train derailment in Canada damaged network

Approximately 16,000 people in the Northeast and North Central U.S., including WNY were affected.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Customers of Viasat in the area may have experienced an internet outage this week.

About 16,000 people who use the network experienced outages in the Northeast and North Central U.S. because of a train derailment in Canada. The train derailment damaged the ground fiber network and caused the outage, according to Viasat.

Access to the area to was delayed because of safety concerns, but as of Monday repair teams were able to restore internet access for most customers. More permanent repairs are underway, according to the company.