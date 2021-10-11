x
'Viaduct Project' becomes latest mural added to Buffalo's East Side

Artist and Buffalo resident Ari Moore helped create the mural, with help from young artists. She says it's a representation of the diversity in the district.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another mural is up in the City of Buffalo, and this one is on the East Side.

Artist and Buffalo resident Ari Moore helped create this mural, with the help of some young artists.

She says this mural is a representation of the diversity in the district, and she is calling this the "Viaduct Project" for a very great reason.

"Buffalo's East Side is freckled with underpasses where railroad bridges once ran, and now they're vacant and also often get graffiti. But why not turn that graffiti into art into actual murals?" Moore said.

You can check out this mural at the corner of Doat and Keystone streets, east of Bailey Avenue.

Lovejoy District Council Member Bryan J. Bollman was at the mural event on Wednesday. He sponsored and dedicated the mural.

"This is the first step we are taking in Lovejoy to create more public art across the district," Bollman said in a statement published on Facebook. "To me this mural shows our district embracing our diversity, finding strength in our differences to grow together as a community."

Last year, on National Coming Out Day, Moore and Mickey Harmon unveiled a Pride mural on the side of Q Bar on Allen Street. The mural honors LGBTQ history and the struggles of activists. You will see the faces of many people instrumental to the LGBTQ rights movement.

