SPCA Serving Erie County waiving adoption fees on most animals to military members during Vets & Pets

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — In honor of Memorial Day, the SPCA Serving Erie County is thanking military members and veterans for their service by waiving adoption fees on most animals.

During "Vets & Pets" the SPCA Serving Erie County will be offering free adoptions for "individuals and immediate families of individuals on active duty, reserves, and honorable discharge, along with service-disabled veterans and those retired from military service." The waived adoption fee under the Vets & Pets promotion applies to a maximum of two animals.

The Vets & Pets program will be in effect from Monday, May 23 through Monday, May 30 at the SPCA's shelter located at 300 Harlem Road in West Seneca as well as at all of the SPCA's off-site adoption locations. According to the SPCA, Vets & Pets is an annual tradition that came to fruition by Buffalo philanthropist Nancy Gacioch.

Any military members or veterans who are looking to adopt a pet during Vets & Pets week must provide either their military ID or DD214. Spouses of military members who are serving outside of New York can adopt a pet during the promotion by presenting their military spouse identification card.

The SPCA also notes that its West Seneca shelter will be closed on Sunday, May 29 and Monday, May 30; however, its off-site adoption locations will be open on both of those days.

For more information about the animals available for adoption at the SPCA Serving Erie County or to learn more about the SPCA's off-site adoption locations, click here.