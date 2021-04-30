Vets and Pets promotion returning to Erie County SPCA

The SPCA serving Erie County will offer free adoptions to current and past members of the military from May 24-31.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A popular program is returning to the SPCA Serving Erie County next month.

Vets and Pets will take place May 24-31. To celebrate and men and women of the Armed Forces, adoption fees will be waived for current and past members of the military including active duty, reserves, and honorable discharge, along with service-disabled veterans and those retired from military service. Military ID of DD214 will need to be shown.

If a military member is currently serving out of state, that person's spouse will qualify with a military spouse identification card. Potential pets are available at the SPCA's West Seneca shelter on Harlem Road and at all SPCA off-site adoption locations.

If you qualify and are interested in adding a new furry pal to your family, you're encouraged to call the SPCA now to schedule an appointment. Currently, appointments are required for all dog and farm animal adoptions. Appointments are also necessary for viewing and adopting cats each Saturday including Saturday, May 29. No appointments are necessary to adopt other animals.

To schedule an appointment, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360 x 207.

Philanthropist, business owner and long-time SPCA supporter Nancy Gacioch is the proud sponsor of Vets and Pets.