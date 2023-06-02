Local veterans honored for their service in the US military

Those seven vets served during conflicts like World War II, the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several local veterans were honored with service medals earned from their time in the military.

Those seven vets served during conflicts like World War II, the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm.

Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY) awarded the medals, which the veterans and their families say is a nice gesture for what they did for their country.

"To be recognized, it's awesome. It's overwhelmingly awesome. It's a good feeling. It really is. I'm happy about this because I made away from my son to see this kind of a day happen. So all that I did in the service, I did for him," said Gwen Hawkins-Rutledge, US Navy Veteran.

The seven recipients are:

Gunner's Mate Raymond Vargo -U.S. Navy - WWII (Will celebrate his 100th Birthday on June 7th)

Yeoman Second Class Gwen Hawkins-Rutledge- U.S. Navy including service during Operation Desert Storm

Sergeant Thomas Schroeder- U.S. Army – Vietnam War

Sergeant Steven Obe- U.S. Air Force – Vietnam War

The Family of the late PFC Frank Ivancic- U.S. Army – WWII

The Family of the late Specialist Michael Obe- Served Six Years with the U.S. Army

The Family of the late Corporal Stanley Obe- U.S. Army - WWII