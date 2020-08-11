Veterans Day discounts available for active, former military in Western New York

Several Western New York businesses plan on thanking veterans and active duty military with discounts or special events this week.

On Wednesday, Nmany will celebrate Veterans Day, a time to honor those who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces for the United States.

Several local businesses plan on thanking veterans and active duty military with discounts or special events this week.

Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant and Banquet Facility

On Veteran's Day, Ilio DiPaolo's will be offering half-off dine-in or take-out meals for those with Military ID. Take-out orders or reservations can be made by calling (716) 825-3675.

Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum

Explore & More has a Blue Star Families program that allows active duty military and their families to visit the museum for free through December 31. On Veterans Day, the museum will also offer free admission to all veterans.

Additionally, the museum is collecting toiletries such as shampoo, soap and deodorant for 914th at the Niagara Falls Airbase through November 11. Donations can be dropped off at the museum or can be purchased online through this Amazon Wishlist.

For more information about Veterans Day at the museum click here.

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Veterans and active duty military with ID get free admission on Wednesday. The free tickets will be distributed at the door, but any accompanying family or friends should purchase tickets in advance due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions. Click here for the e-tickets page.

Manna Culinary Group

Manna and Jesse Clipper American Legion Post #430 will be offering a drive-up breakfast for veterans from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at 683 Northland Avenue (Manna at Northland). Reservations are required, email felton1@aol.com or call 716-667-3807.

Grand Throw House

Grand Throw House (361 Lang Blvd, Grand Island) is offering free ax throwing for veterans between 6 and 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The cost for non-veterans is $20 plus tax per hour. A waiver must be filled out before arriving.

Erie County SPCA

Through November 11, members of the military and veterans can adopt most pets 5 months or older with no adoption fee. Read more about this event by clicking here.

Aquarium of Niagara