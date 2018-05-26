BUFFALO, N.Y. — Five Western New Yorkers were honored and recognized for their military service at a special ceremony Saturday morning.

Five names were added to the Wall of Honor at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park:

Sergeant Joseph O'Donnell, U.S. Army (World War II)

Corporal Paul Hulub, U.S. Marine Corps (World War II)

Helmsman Richard C. Nicosia, U.S. Navy (Vietnam War)

First Lieutenant John Ptak, U.S. Air Force (World War II)

Captain Peter Schank, U.S. Army (Afghanistan)

Saturday's event featured a wreath laying ceremony and rifle salute.

The Wall of Honor and the names inscribed on it serve as an everlasting tribute to the men and women who have served their country.

Last week a group of military veterans were honored when their names were added to the Wall of Honor in recognition of Armed Forces Week.

